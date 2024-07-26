A big WWE showdown in Japan has been announced.

While in “The Land of the Rising Sun” for their latest WWE Japan tour, Meiko Satomura made her promotional return in a multi-woman tag-team bout.

During the July 26 show in Tokyo and the July 25 show in Osaka, the Japanese women’s wrestling legend teamed with Bayley, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton.

It was announced at the 7/26 show in Tokyo this morning that Satomura will square off against WWE Women’s Champion Bayley in singles action at the July 27 event in Tokyo.