“It’s official!”

Bayley has made the move from the WWE SmackDown roster to the WWE Raw crew as of Monday, January 20, 2025.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the announcement via a breaking news video released via social media ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“Breaking news, I am proud to announce that via the transfer window, Bayley is signed back to Monday Night Raw,” Pearce stated. “After what happened last week with Nia Jax, I talked to [Nick] Aldis, tonight on the flagship it will be Bayley and Nia Jax one-on-one.”

Additionally, Pearce confirmed rumors that Penta will be in action tonight on WWE Raw for the second week in a row.

“Also tonight, Penta will be in action again,” he stated.

Pearce then confirmed that Drew McIntyre vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will take place as the main event for WWE Raw on Netflix this evening.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage from Dallas, TX.