The real reason behind WWE replacing Bayley in her scheduled match at WrestleMania 41 night two has been revealed.

Bayley was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against the reigning champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, during the Countdown show for night one, WWE aired an angle where Bayley was attacked backstage.

While Morgan and Rodriguez denied being the assailants, Adam Pearce declared that Bayley would be unable to participate in the match. Pearce then gave Lyra Valkyria 24 hours to find a new tag team partner, and the match would proceed as planned.

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, this storyline and Bayley’s removal were not due to a real injury but were part of a planned narrative for weeks. There was reportedly some sympathy in the locker room from fellow talent when the news broke. Again, Bayley is not injured.

Valkyria’s new partner is expected to be officially revealed tomorrow, with a likely candidate being a returning Becky Lynch, who is in Las Vegas and has a history with both Valkyria and Morgan.

Bayley’s removal marks the third change to the WrestleMania 41 card, following the unplanned injuries to Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio. Unlike Bayley, Owens and Mysterio’s absences were due to legitimate injuries. While Owens’ replacement for his match against Randy Orton has not been confirmed, we now know that El Grande Americano will face Rey Fenix instead of Mysterio.