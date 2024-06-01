The WWE Women’s Championship will be on-the-line in Glasgow later this month.

After this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was officially announced that Bayley will be defending the WWE Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event in Glasgow.

Her opponent?

Piper Niven.

The Bayley vs. Piper Niven clash was announced as the scheduled WWE Women’s Championship at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

The only other bout officially advertised for the 6/15 PLE thus far is Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage.