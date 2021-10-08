Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere is taking place from the hometown of Bayley and Shotzi Blackheart, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Bayley took to Twitter this afternoon with a message for fans attending tonight’s show.

“Tonight @WWE #SmackDown is in the hometown of THE GREATEST and LONGEST REIGNING Smackdown women’s champion!!!!!!!!!!!! Me!!!! Bayley!!!!! BAYley. I expect you idiot sheep to be respectful and on your best behavior so that you don’t make me look bad in front of my boss’. Thanks [face with spiral eyes emoji],” she wrote.

It’s believed that Bayley will not be appearing tonight as she underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in mid-July. It was noted then that she suffered the injury while training at the WWE Performance Center, and that she would likely be on the shelf for around 9 months. She has not wrestled since the June 25 SmackDown, where she and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Bianca Belair.

Bayley was not picked by RAW or SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft this past week. Per the Draft rules, she became a free agent and is free to sign with any brand she wants.

Regarding Shotzi, she was drafted to the blue brand in the WWE Draft, but her partner Tegan Nox was sent to RAW, splitting their team up. It’s possible they will team up tonight in San Jose as the Draft changes do not officially go into effect until the October 22 SmackDown.

WWE posted this video of Shotzi giving a tour of her hometown, with footage of her family and her mother’s home. Shotzi also talks about how this is the first time she’s been back in San Jose since her step-father passed away in April of this year.

“I guess, like, the reason I call myself ‘The Ballsy Badass’ is because I am the ultimate rebel. I play by my rules, and nobody else’s, because nobody could walk in my shoes. You can’t define me,” Shotzi said.

.@ShotziWWE is back in her hometown of San Jose ahead of tonight's #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/VzCGs07oV5 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2021

Tonight @WWE #SmackDown is in the hometown of THE GREATEST and LONGEST REIGNING Smackdown women’s champion!!!!!!!!!!!! Me!!!! Bayley!!!!! BAYley. I expect you idiot sheep to be respectful and on your best behavior so that you don’t make me look bad in front of my boss’. Thanks 😵‍💫 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 8, 2021

My hood sister, back off. Unless you win your match then I’ll allow it — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 6, 2021

BAY AREA STREET FIGHT! Lets gooooo! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) October 6, 2021

