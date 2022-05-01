WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Bayley took to Twitter today to comment on the release of former NXT talent Dakota Kai, who Bayley thanks for checking on her constantly during her recovery time, and even naming Kai as one of the wrestlers she wanted to work with most when she returned.

The Hugger writes, “I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone.” In a separate tweet she adds, “And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around.”

… And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around 😈❤️ https://t.co/kwCxQEuGBZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2022

As previously reported Kai was one of several releases made from the NXT 2.0 brand, which also included Persia Pirotta, Harland, Draco Anthony, Paige Prinzivalli, Sanjana George, Mila Malani, Malcom Bivens, Dexter Lumis, and Raelyn Divine.