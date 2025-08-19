El Hijo Del Vikingo and Mr. Iguana made surprise appearances on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Iguana teamed with Dragon Lee against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, with The Judgment Day securing the win after Balor hit Lee with the Coup de Grace.

After the match, The Judgment Day launched a post-match assault on Iguana and Lee. That’s when Vikingo hit the ring, nailing Dominik Mysterio with a dropkick. Despite his efforts, the numbers advantage caught up to him, and The Judgment Day left Vikingo laid out as they stood tall to close the segment.

Judgement Day beat Mr Iguana and Dragon Lee Finn Balor pins Dragon Lee #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RFxbDgwLUa — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) August 19, 2025

The Judgment Day keeps on WINNING! pic.twitter.com/2sVzy9CACY — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025

Becky Lynch held onto her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, but a new challenger may be looming.

“The Man” scored a victory over Natalya, forcing her to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her in a relatively one-sided match.

Afterward, Maxxine Dupri tried to assist Natalya, only for Lynch to blindside both women with an attack. That opened the door for Nikki Bella, who stormed to the ring. Bella laid out Lynch with a Rack Attack 2.0.

Nikki Bella takes out Becky Lynch with a Rack Attack 2.0!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/mfBVpZ7tjG — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 19, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a new vignette aired featuring Bayley battling with voices in her head.

She opened by admitting that she wasn’t sure if anything she was saying even made sense. A voice quickly cut in, mocking her – “Of course you don’t. Ding Dong, Hello — you haven’t made sense in a long time.”

The voice reminded Bayley of her past accomplishments, noting that she was once a double champion and the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. Now, however, it branded her as nothing more than a loser. Still, it offered her a way back, urging her to follow its lead – “Listen to me.”

Bayley admitted she didn’t know what she needed.

The voice answered back with one final suggestion – “How about a hug?”

bayley has a premonition pic.twitter.com/SerUz6Q1L2 — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, lending a hand to Jey Uso in his Extreme Rules clash with Bron Breakker.

Reigns made his presence felt by cutting Breakker down with a thunderous Spear as the powerhouse charged around ringside. Moments later, he floored Bronson Reed with a Superman Punch.

With the assist from Reigns, Uso sealed the victory by driving Breakker through a table with an Uso Splash.

After the match, Reigns grabbed the mic and called out Reed, challenging him to a showdown at Clash in Paris. Reed accepted without hesitation, vowing to take Roman’s shoes when they meet in France.

