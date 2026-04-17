Bayley’s latest Lodestone training camp for women’s wrestlers is officially underway in “Sin City.”

The women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media to share some photos and a brief statement about the start of her latest training camp.

“Lodestone 2026 – Las Vegas is officially underway,” she wrote via X. “Dinner party with some of the new and some OG lodestone women tonight! So excited to meet everyone else tomorrow!!”

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are just some of the recognizable names and faces from WWE who attended.

Several additional wrestlers who took part in the camp wrote about it on social media. Check out the posts below.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria team up to take on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins and The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.

#Lodestone 2026 – Las Vegas is officially underway! Dinner party with some of the new and some OG lodestone women tonight! So excited to meet everyone else tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/IyxPkWo0an — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 16, 2026

Finally had time to process everything over the past 24 hours My god what a whirlwind – in the best way Thank you so much to @itsBayleyWWE, @CMPunk, @BeckyLynchWWE, @WWERollins, @Real_Valkyria, @reymysterio for the knowledge dropped today. This fire burns even brighter now ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y8RLaHu0nr — JORDAN BLADE 👑 (@Jordan_Blade92) April 17, 2026