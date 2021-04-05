Bea Priestley is leaving STARDOM after working Sunday’s show where she challenged Utami Hayashishita for the World of STARDOM Championship but was defeated.

After the match, she cut a promo about the love she has love for Utami, Momo Watanabe and the STARDOM promotion. She thanked the promotion and announced this was her last match with them.

Bea said she loves Utami, loves Momo and loves Stardom. She thanks Stardom and says it’s her last match. Thank you Japan. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 4, 2021

She last appeared for NJPW after the 2021 New Japan Cup when she was given a Cutter by Will Ospreay after his tournament win.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline noted that when she chose to not sign a new deal with NJPW as well as STARDOM because she wants to leave Japan.