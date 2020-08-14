Bea Priestley Issues Statement On AEW Release: “I’m So Grateful For The Opportunity”

Indie UK wrestling star Bea Priestley issued a statement on her Twitter earlier today commenting on her departure from AEW, which was announced yesterday along with the release of Jimmy Havoc. Priestley thanks everyone in AEW, including Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and President Tony Khan for the opportunities she received on their program.
She writes, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work on such a big platform with such a great roster. I wish @AEWrestling the biggest success & hope that everyone will stay safe & healthy. I will miss you all. But until then. This is a difficult time for everyone globally, & I completely understand the circumstances that COVID 19 has presented. I’m sure once travel bans are lifted, you’ll be seeing me again on American soil.Special thank you @dustinrhodes & @KennyOmegamanX for taking your time to coach me, and thank you @TonyKhan, @CodyRhodes, Brandi and @youngbucks for giving me a chance Black heart I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”
Check it out below.
