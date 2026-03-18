Bear Bronson was not happy in All Elite Wrestling.

So he left.

The former member of the Bear Country and Iron Savage teams in AEW, who now performs as a singles star in TNA Wrestling, recently spoke about this subject during an appearance on the I Love Wrestling podcast.

“This is just everything that I’ve ever wanted,” Bronson said about his new home in TNA. “It’s something that I hope wrestlers can learn from. To where, if you are unhappy somewhere, you could point fingers and you can blame and whatever, whatever. But at the end of the day, every wrestling company is just trying. They’re just trying their best with the pieces that they have, and they’re not always thinking about you.”

Bronson continued, “So if you are unhappy, you need to leave. And you need to go get yourself battle ready. Because that’s what I knew I needed to do. I left one place and said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to even try to get signed anywhere else. I just need to reconnect with the wrestler that I know is inside here.’ And I think between then and now, I’ve had about 120 matches under my belt since leaving. Then I had places knocking on my door. And that’s where it feels right, and that is where — I’m a completely different animal than I was before. A completely different animal.”

Watch the complete Bear Bronson interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

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