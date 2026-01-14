“The Man” is deserving of her flowers for an impressive accomplishment.

And who better than to give them to her than “Big Time Becks” herself?

That is exactly what Becky Lynch did on Tuesday, as the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion surfaced via social media to issue a statement regarding a milestone date in her WWE career.

In the post, Lynch writes about it being one-year since the launch of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, which she has held twice counting her current ongoing run with the title.

“One year ago, the women’s Intercontinental championship was won by LOSER LYRA,” Lynch began in a statement shared via her official X account. “Big whoop!! Now, because I’M holding the gold, people say this title means more than ANY OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP in the world of pro wrestling!”

Lynch continued, “Instead of THANKING ME, the media continues to spread LIES! Instead of PRAISING me, PETTY Pearce tries to stack the deck against me! However, when you’re THE MAN like me, you take on all challenges and prove to these SCUMBAG haters that you’re the best for a reason! As my gift to you, ENJOY this picture of me in my garden that I PLANTED MYSELF – BTB THE GREATEST INTERCONTINENTAL (Intergalactic) CHAMPION EVER!”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against one of only two other people to hold the title since its’ launch a year ago, former title-holder Maxxine Dupri. The bout is scheduled for next week’s WWE Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

