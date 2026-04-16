In addition to the highlights from the interview that we published earlier today here and here, Becky Lynch also spoke during her appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet about Seth Rollins’ recent injury situation, her match at WrestleMania 42 against AJ Lee, and rumors that she doesn’t put people over.

Featured below are some of the additional highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

How hard was it to lie about Seth’s injury leading up to SummerSlam? “Not hard to the public. I mean that with love for everybody, but that’s what we do. The job is acting. I’m letting you in on a story, here is the story that we were telling. To our friends and family, that was a little bit trickier. Yeah, that was the hard part.”

So who knew? “Roux, she knew. A few of our friends and family. I let my mom know, she wasn’t gonna tell the dirt sheets. His mom knew, yeah, but the worst part was I had people texting me. Bianca was texting me. She was like, ‘I think Colby got hurt. Do you want me to go check on him?’ I was like, ‘Ah, no, that’s okay. I’m sure he’ll text me back whenever he is ready.’ She was like, ‘Oh, are you sure? Oh, wait, no, I think this might be work now, never mind. I’ll stop asking.’”

Do you share the same disdain for AJ Lee that your husband has for CM Punk? “Not on that level, I just want her gone. To me, she’s like a fly I gotta get rid of. Get out of here. Nobody wants you. Nobody wanted you back. Be gone. You weren’t here for me when I was wrestling, when I was coming up. So I don’t want you now. Saying she’s proud of me. She wasn’t proud of me when she left. She was scared of me. That’s what happened. She was scared of me. She saw it in my eyes. She saw the fire. She went bye-bye, so long. But then, you know, she didn’t go ahead and say crap about me for years. It’s a little bit different.”

Who has the home-field advantage in Las Vegas? “Oh, that’s me. Because WrestleMania is my home. This is my 10th WrestleMania, which makes it an anniversary, which makes it special. Started WrestleMania 32, here we are, 42. I missed one because of the child.”

Was 32 special because it was your first one? “Yeah. But also what that match meant. We got rid of that stupid butterfly belt that AJ Lee is so proud of, got rid of that crap, and we brought in the women’s title. So it was really ushering in a new era. I know we say that a lot, but that one really was. That was a game changer for women, the way that they spotlighted that match, and dare I say, best match on the card, in front of 100,000 people.”

There was this idea online that you don’t put people over. I’d like to go through the list of all the people. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, so I don’t know where this idea comes from. “I don’t know. I think that’s when you’re the top of the card, it happens to everybody. Nobody is unscathed. It was Sami Hogan. It might still be Sami Hogan. It’s Cody Hogan, it’s Roman Hogan, Seth Hogan, we’re all Hogan, which say what you will about the man, one of the biggest stars to ever exist. So, yeah, I think it becomes this thing. People don’t understand how creative happens and if they see somebody that is in a preferable spot for a long period of time, they go, okay, that’s because that person is politicking and trying to hold everybody down. So, you know, it’s just people don’t know how it happens, and they don’t know what goes into it, and that’s fine, you know? They’re entitled to have their opinions. I want you to have your opinions, go nuts with your opinions. But now I’m just gonna do what I do, and how you feel about me is how you’re gonna feel about me.”

Becky Lynch challenges AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.