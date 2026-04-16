Enjoy “The Man” while you can.

Becky Lynch appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to promote WrestleMania 42, and during the discussion, she was asked about past comments about the current WWE contract she is on possibly being her last.

“I mean, I didn’t say it with such assuredness as you did, right? I said it’s probably my last one,” she said. “I think I said this is likely my last one. That’s not a sure (thing), but, yeah, no, it might be, could be. I don’t know, it could be longer, but you never want to outstay your welcome.”

She continued, “Although, I’m in my prime, I can go, plenty left in the tank. But I also have my daughter at home, and maybe I’ll want another one, and at some point, you have to just be happy with what you’ve done. But again, the love of what I do, that’s not going anywhere, but there’s a lot that goes in, around it and behind it. I suppose you never want to leave spinning your wheels. You always want to try, but again, that’s also not true because sometimes I just go ‘what do I want to do? What do I think is fun? Maybe nobody else will, but this is what I want to do.’”

Becky Lynch challenges AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.