Becky Lynch is “The Man” in WWE.

And usually when you’re held down in a business, you blame “The Man.”

“Big Time Becks” is just fine with that.

During an appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, the women’s wrestling star was asked about fans online accusing her of holding other female talent down in WWE.

“Good. I am. I absolutely am,” Lynch responded. “I absolutely am holding them down. This is what it’s like to be held down by The Man. Let’s see if you can rise against it. If you can rise against it, good on you, then you deserve to be on the top, but you won’t because I’m still the greatest of all-time. I will hold them down and I will keep them down because they don’t deserve to be in my spot. You want me to just roll over? I’m great, I’m amazing, I’m fantastic. I’m not going to rollover. This is a competitive business. I have a child to feed.”

Lynch continued, “Roman (Reigns) comes out, he’s never around. I’m around all the time, making the towns, getting in the ring with everybody. Helping them. Showing them what it’s like to be great so they can see and go, ‘That’s how great I want to be. I want to learn how to be as good as she is.’ I’m in there with them, and I’m beating the bejesus out of them because I’m great, and they want me to not be great? I can’t help it. I’m just great.”