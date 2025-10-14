Becky Lynch has broken her silence regarding the ongoing situation surrounding her husband.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion surfaced via social media on Tuesday to make her first public comments since the shocking angle that closed Monday’s special live morning episode of WWE Raw from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

“The Man” took to her official X account and wrote about Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on Seth Rollins and attacking the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, effectively ending The Vision or at the very least, kicking him out of the group.

“I’m gone for one week,” Lynch wrote in a sarcastic one-line statement shared on social media in response to the post from WWE’s X account that covered the situation.

As noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, the angle with Breakker attacking Rollins on the 10/13 WWE Raw show in Perth was done by design as a way to write the WWE World Heavyweight Champion off of television while he recovers from an injury.

Apparently Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth while competing against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Saturday in Australia, a match that saw Rollins ultimately emerge victorious after laying out “The American Nightmare” with the Rolex he gifted him in the past, and hitting two follow-up stomps.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to make her WWE television return next week, as she is advertised to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy as one of three title tilts confirmed for the October 20 episode. For the full preview, click here.

