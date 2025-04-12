Don’t expect to see “The Man” anytime soon.

Becky Lynch addressed her WWE status during an appearance at The Ultimate Improv Show, claiming she is no longer wrestling, but might return some day.

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it,” she stated. “Look, I’m not wrestling anymore.”

Lynch continued, “Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”

The women’s wrestling star last appeared for WWE in a losing effort to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match on the May 27, 2024 episode of WWE Raw.