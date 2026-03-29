The time will come when Becky Lynch is no longer “The Man.”

When that time comes remains to be seen.

Heading into her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown against AJ Lee on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., Lynch has been making the media rounds to promote the two-night premium live event.

During a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, “Big Time Becks” was asked if she has thought what retirement from WWE might look like for her.

“No, because I think I’ll always be involved in some capacity,” Lynch responded. “In some way. I don’t think I need to be worried about the retirement run. This has been an age. When I think of the challenge we have right now, the Seth Rollins’, the Sami Zayn’s, the Sheamus’, the Finn Balor’s, the Charlotte’s, the Bayley’s. We’re all going to be aging out at some point around the same time. Then, there’s going to be a whole new era and run of people.”

Lynch continued, “It’s probably not that far off. We’re all closer to the end than we are the beginning. There is going to be a lot of us, eventually. Maybe we should all just shut up and appreciate me while we have me.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage, including Lynch vs. Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.