Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have accomplished a lot in their WWE careers, and now they can both add Guinness World Record holders on their resumes.

The Man and The EST broke a record at the recent Esports Awards in Las Vegas after completing a 10-minute gaming session of Pacman on the largest digital display. Comcast XFINITY was a sponsor at the event.

Lynch posted about the accolade on her personal Instagram account, where she shared several photos of her time with Belair. She writes, “Ma! We made it into the Guinness world records!”