WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has released several photos from her first maternity photo shoot.

The six preview photos also feature her fiance, Seth Rollins. Lynch and Rollins are expected to welcome their first child together next month some time.

Lynch tagged Rollins, her stylist, make-up artist and the photographer, and wrote, “Coming soon….”

The photographer and stylist also posted a few sneak peeks from the shoot. You can see all four Instagram posts with all photos below:

