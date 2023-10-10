Tonight’s NXT on USA is looking to be the brand’s biggest show in years as the lineup will feature Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, John Cena, Asuka, and possibly the Undertaker on top of some of NXT’s fastest rising stars like former champions Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. However, there appears to be two more big names backstage ahead of the show.

According to PW Insider, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is in Orlando. This isn’t a surprise as Lynch has been regularly appearing for the brand even prior to winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton. That being said, Lynch has not been announced for tonight so her showing up would be a surprise.

The other name that’s backstage is newest WWE signee, Jade Cargill. The former AEW superstar is steadily preparing for her main roster debut, where she will be competing on the Raw brand. Cargill did make a special cameo appearance at WWE Fastlane. It is noted by Insider that Cargill could just be in Orlando training at the PC, but that there’s a good chance she makes a small appearance on tonight’s show, even if it’s just her sitting in the crowd.

The full announced lineup for NXT is below:

Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement

Pub Rules: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

Likely appearance by The Undertaker