Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to promote their title match at Day 1 tonight.

“I left a little champagne in the bottle to continue the celebration after I beat Liv tonight. #WWEDay1 @peacockTV,” Lynch wrote.

Morgan responded, “The time for talking is over. It’s time to make history. #WWEDay1 @peacocktv #HappyNewYear #AndNEEEW P.s… I’ll gladly take that leftover champagne Becks [clinking glasses emoji]”

I left a little champagne in the bottle to continue the celebration after I beat Liv tonight. #WWEDay1 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/pD3zYJbKEn — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 1, 2022

https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce/status/1477339851498430467

