Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were among those backstage at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

There’s no word yet on what Lynch was doing backstage, or if she was just visiting, but PWInsider reports that she was in attendance. This comes days after Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center training in the ring for her WWE return, and was backstage at Friday’s SmackDown taping.

Lynch watched fiancé Seth Rollins defeat Cesaro in singles action at the pay-per-view. Earlier in the day she took to Instagram to wish Rollins a Happy First Father’s Day, as seen in the post below.

The Nature Boy was backstage on Father’s Day with daughter Charlotte Flair, who defeated RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley by disqualification at Hell In a Cell. Charlotte also made a Father’s Day post earlier in the day, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the posts from Flair and Lynch below:

