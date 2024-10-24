There has been a sighting of “The Man.”

Becky Lynch is scheduled for an appearance outside of WWE, as the women’s wrestling mega-star has been announced for the Vulture Festival on November 17.

Lynch will promote her book, “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” at the 11/17 appearance.

Becky Lynch Disarms Us

WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.

Lynch remains on the sidelines from WWE since losing to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw.