“And the nominees are …”

Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch.

And, well, uh …Becky Lynch.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, “The Man” has been active on social media.

In addition to the video blog she posted taking shots at AJ Lee earlier today, the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion returned later in the afternoon with the results of the first annual “Bexxies” awards.

The 2026 Bexxie Awards featured “Big Time Becks” giving out her picks for the winners of such categories as “Best Ring Gear,” “Best Media Personality,” “Best Vlog” and other traditional categories such as “Best Tag-Team,” “Best Announcer” and “Feud of the Year.”

Featured below are a rundown of winners of the first annual Bexxie Awards, which as seen, follow a very specific pattern:

* Best Ring Gear: Becky Lynch’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

* Best Media Personality: Megan Morant

* Best Vlog: Becky Lynch

* Tag Team of the Year: Tie between Becky Lynch/partner and The New Day

* Social Media Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

* Feud of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. The Massive Curroption

* Best Announcer: Sean Mooney

* Best TV Show featuring a WWE Superstar: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy featuring Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event on February 28.

Whether or not it ends up earning a nomination for the 2027 Bexxie Awards for “Feud of the Year” or any of the other prestigious categories remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Results coverage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.