During a recent interview with Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier on ESPN, AJ Styles explained why he doesn’t “hate” his WrestleMania 41 opponent Logan Paul.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how he doesn’t hate Logan Paul: “Logan Paul’s unpredictable. Like, I don’t know what he’s going to do next because he hasn’t done a lot. Here’s the thing. If we’re going to talk about accolades, social media-wise, Logan Paul blows me out of the water. There’s no doubt about that. Despite the fact that a lot of people don’t like this guy, I don’t hate Logan Paul.”

On why he’s impressed by Paul: “In fact, I’m quite impressed with what he’s been able to build. His hands are in everything. But the fact that he thinks that he can come in here to WWE, talk to you fans, talk to guys who’ve been doing this for a long time and guys who’ve busted their tail to get to the WWE, that’s insulting. So I’m going to do what I can to keep his mouth shut when I’m beating the tar out of him in the middle of the ring.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, former WWE Superstar Layla commented on retiring from wrestling and why it was so difficult for her.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her retirement: “Oh, it was horrible. Because wrestling, I had been doing it for nine years… it became my identity, it definitely became something like, that’s what I do, that’s who I am, ’cause it engulfs your life so much,” Layla said. “I had a really, really hard time coming to that decision, but I needed to be done.”

On why she made the decision to retire: “I was getting older, they were bringing in all these new girls, and my time was just up. And I was like, ok am I gonna just sit here and have people looking at me, like, oh when is she gonna quit, or she’s such a sad case, look at her, she’s still here. I didn’t want that to be my story.”

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is in town for WrestleMania 41 Weekend and made an appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony, which was both broadcast and livestreamed. She was also seen accompanying her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, on the red carpet ahead of the event. You can check out some photos and clips of Lynch from the ceremony below.

As of now, Lynch is not scheduled or advertised to appear at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Becky with Seth!! She looks so good wow pic.twitter.com/9YEcFyhLu5 — Fabi (@SkyKingLynch) April 19, 2025

BECKY LYNCH AND SETH ROLLINS AT THE RED CARPET ❄️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PLNdsr1WBS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 19, 2025