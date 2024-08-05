Becky Lynch has had a hell of a career.

Late Sunday evening, “The Man” hopped on Instagram to write about it.

In a post on her official IG page shared after her A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode aired on August 4, “Big Time Becks” shared a photo gallery and some brief comments.

“It’s been a helluva career,” Lynch wrote. “Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on A&E.”

Torrie Wilson, Natalya, Maryse, Renee Paquette and others chimed in with responses to the post, which you can check out below.