In a recent interview with Metro, musician Dan “Soupy” Campbell shared a heartfelt moment he experienced with his friend Becky Lynch backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Campbell’s band, The Wonder Years, recorded a song specifically for Lynch that debuted as her new theme music at the Premium Live Event. The lyrics included meaningful references to Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins, their daughter Roux, and her late father, who passed away in 2021. Campbell aimed to make the song deeply significant for Lynch, and she was especially touched by the tribute to her father. He said,

“We went backstage, and she came up to me crying, and was just like, ‘It just meant so much, because the last time my dad saw me wrestle live was here at SummerSlam.’ That’s what I was looking for. I wanted to make something that was really important to her. She wanted a whole kind of new presentation of her character. I think that she was like, ‘It’s time to move into a new era for me, and that means new music.’ I just wanted to make something that she was going to love, more than anything else.”

In a recent translation of an interview recorded last December with Jaguar Yokota, Sareee discussed her WWE run as Sarray, revealing that the character she portrayed didn’t align with how she wanted to be represented. She said,

“When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as ‘cool’ and ‘strong,’ but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, ‘That’s not me! That’s not who I am.’ But I had to do it.”

In early 2022, Sarray’s character began appearing backstage in NXT dressed in a school uniform, wearing a medallion said to be a gift from her grandmother. She would then walk through a field of light before emerging on the entrance ramp in her wrestling gear.

She left WWE in March 2023 when her contract expired, having not competed for the company since August 2022.

On June 21, at STARDOM’s ‘The Conversion’ event, Sareee became the fifth-ever IWGP Women’s Champion by defeating Syuri. She is currently participating in Stardom’s 5Star Grand Prix, where she holds a 2-0 record.

On the August 4th episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella went head-to-head in a heated verbal showdown inside the ring. Lynch brought up John Cena, reminding Nikki that she used to be part of WWE’s hottest couple — a crown that now belongs to Lynch and Seth Rollins — before dropping the iconic line, “You Can’t See Me.”

Later, Nikki addressed the promo on “The Nikki & Brie Show.” She said,

“That burn is funny because I love it. I’ve been seeing it online, (the Bella Army) have been tweeting me good burns to go back at Becky. I’ve been saving them, because I’m going to need them. I truly feel I’m in this Rocky Era, an underdog era. It’s cool to be there because all I have to do is climb up and keep fighting my way up. It’s cool to be back in this underdog era. All I have to do is show up, give my best, and impress, and have the crowd behind me and fight for this. I want to fight hard for it. Everyone please keep continuing to send me some really good burns to Becky. After that one she hit me with about John, I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t.’”

She added, “I’ve been on a high since that Raw. I know someone commented, ‘Nikki, you’re an OG, you can’t keep having people punch you like you’re not that girl. I’m about tired of this.’ Your girl is just warming up. Someone else wrote, ‘I need Nikki to bring back her heel Divas Champ vibe back.’ Just keep watching.”