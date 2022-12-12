Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge.

During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’.

“I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.”

Ripley also praised Finn Balor, who is in Judgment Day with Ripley.