“Your winner, and NEW …”

These were the words spoken by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor following the conclusion of a hard-hitting, back-and-forth battle for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday evening.

During the annual WWE special event, which emanated from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. on June 7, 2025, it was Becky Lynch who lived up to the “Big Time Becks” moniker by finding a way to defeat Lyra Valkyria, who refused to be put away on many occasions, including after a Super Man-Handle Slam off the ropes.

With the win, not only did Becky Lynch become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, but per the pre-match stipulation, she stuck around to force Valkyria to raise her hand in victory in the middle of the ring. Valkyria obliged, but it was Lynch who couldn’t leave well-enough alone.

Lynch insisted Valkyria strap the title around her waist as well. As Valkyria was reluctantly doing that as well, she ended up dumping “The Man” on her dome instead, leaving her laying and gaining a measure of revenge, while leaving with a little bit of dignity on the way out.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.