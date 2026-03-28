Becky Lynch is keeping the door open for a potential Four Horsewomen reunion down the line.

While appearing on the Cheap Heat podcast, Lynch was asked about Charlotte Flair recently naming the Four Horsewomen as her personal Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling—a sentiment Lynch had no issue backing.

“I honestly can’t disagree,” Lynch said. “That’s a great answer. We’re a great foursome. Never really aligned altogether, but we did great work. We’re still doing great work. We’re all doing great work.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

Lynch then addressed whether there’s still more left to be done with the iconic group, which includes Flair, Bayley, and the former Sasha Banks—now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW.

While noting that the group isn’t currently under the same banner, “The Man” made it clear that a reunion is never off the table.

“Well, we’re not all here, and you know, the door is always open, I think, for Sasha,” she said. “So I think that that is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time, and it’ll always be fantastic.”

Even years later, the Four Horsewomen legacy continues to loom large.

And it sounds like Lynch believes there’s always a chance to revisit it when the time is right.