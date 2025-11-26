Becky Lynch has made some bold claims.

And this time it’s not storyline lawsuit threats in one of many wild social media rants.

Becky Lynch opened up about some early backstage warnings she received in WWE, and the uncomfortable “tightrope” she felt she had to walk during that period.

While appearing on Bert Kreischer’s podcast in an episode released Tuesday evening, Lynch told the story of how she and Seth Rollins first started seeing each other.

While walking through that timeline, she also recalled being told to “stay away from the boys,” and noted that one unnamed male talent in particular had a reputation for blacklisting women depending on how they responded to his advances.

Serious accusation.

And a rough look behind the curtain.

“At the time, it was ‘stay away from the boys, don’t go near the boys,’” Lynch said on the show. “I’m not going to name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who it was like, ‘Be careful because, one, he’ll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you.’”

That prompted Kreischer to jokingly ask if the person was Cody Rhodes, leading to Lynch pushing forward and laying out the full dilemma she was warned about.

“And then if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you. So there was this line that you had to walk, this tightrope.”

Kreischer then asked if he actually knows the person she was referring to.

“You know him. Definitely,” Lynch responded, as Kreischer and Rollins laughed.

According to Lynch, things even got to the point where the unnamed wrestler managed to get her phone number. “At one point he got my number and I remember being like how do you walk this line?”

She also described the larger fear women had at the time about entering relationships within the company.

“There was always this thing of if you get into a relationship and things go south, they’re not going to fire the guy. They’re always going to fire the girl. So, it was a very scary, precarious thing.”

Kreischer closed the segment with another joke, saying, “That would be so upsetting if they fired the guy.”

Luckily, Becky Lynch, as "The Man" in WWE, no longer needs to personally worry about this type of situation.

Becky Lynch returns to the ring this weekend, as she heads up one of the teams for Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

