Bianca Belair ended up winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38.

At this same event, Lynch successfully retained the title over WWE Hall Of Famer Lita.

Lynch took to Twitter to comment on the match and also shared a stat regarding it:

“Congratulations Bianca. The only two women to win the main event of #WrestleMania go head to head in the main event of #WrestleMania. Maybe this time I’ll beat my own record. #WWEChamber.”