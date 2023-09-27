Becky Lynch, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill’s WWE signing during an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.
Cargill has been making waves on social media after leaving AEW and joining WWE on a multi-year deal. She recently wrapped up her time with AEW after her deal expired earlier this month.
“I watch all the products. I think it’s great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She’s a star. It’s more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses,” she said.