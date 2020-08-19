Becky Lynch Comments on Missing Her Fans, Speculation on a New Project

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and made a rare tweet, noting that she misses fans.

Becky’s first tweet included a photo of her computer, with an open document that had her real name typed out. She then made a follow-up tweet with the same open document, but with the following text added above her name: “Toast and Me. A Study in Seven Volumes.”

Becky captioned the second tweet with, “My bad, I left out the title in my last post. I miss you all.”

There’s no word yet on if Lynch is teasing a project with these tweets, but there’s some fan speculation on a possible book project she may be working on. Fiance Seth Rollins teased in an interview earlier this week that The Man may have some projects to be revealed soon, but he did not confirm anything.

Lynch has been away from WWE TV since announcing her first pregnancy and relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title back in May. She and Rollins are due to welcome their first child in December.

Stay tuned for updates on Lynch. You can see her full tweets below:

My bad, I left out the title in my last post. I miss you all. pic.twitter.com/Tq0IcIR8tQ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2020

