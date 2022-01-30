WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch spoke to Sports Illustrated shortly after last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which included The Man commenting on the return of Ronda Rousey, who won the women’s Rumble matchup and is set to headline one night of WrestleMania 38. Highlights are below.

Says she’s still holding the title that she took off Rousey three years ago:

“Welcome back, Ronda. I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it’s fantastic she’s back. And she has a lot to avenge. I’m still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago.”

Welcomes Rousey with open arms:

“Since that time, I’ve gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn’t go for the main course. I’d start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she would like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms.”