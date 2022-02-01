RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter last night and reacted to what happened with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

As noted, RAW saw Lynch interrupt Ronda Rousey’s return promo and demand that she name her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Rousey took Lynch down with a judo throw, and said she would have her answer on Friday’s SmackDown, believed to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Lynch was then confronted by Lita, who talked her way into receiving a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber.

In an update, Lynch made a post-RAW tweet that includes a throwback photo of she and Lita together backstage.

“Can’t goad the GOAT @AmyDumas. I know what I’m doing,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch has often talked about wanting to wrestle Lita, and now she has her chance.

Lita has not commented on the segment as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can click here for details on what happened with Lita and Lynch after RAW.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Lynch’s full tweet, along with RAW footage:

Can’t goad the GOAT @AmyDumas. I know what I’m doing. pic.twitter.com/rOqBrGnsdF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2022

