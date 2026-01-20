Becky Lynch is going to be retiring from WWE sooner rather than later.

That much was made clear in season two of WWE: Unreal, which dropped today for subscribers of Netflix.

In the early episodes of the second season of the popular WWE on Netflix documentary series, “Big Time Becks” addressed her hiatus from WWE soon after the birth of her daughter with Seth Rollins, as well as her subsequent return.

“I told Hunter, ‘Look, my contract’s up, I wanna take some time off,’” Lynch recalled telling WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. “And he said ‘Ok. Well, look, we’ll pause it. We’ll give you a little bit of time and then we’ll renegotiate the contract when you’re ready.’ So, that’s what we did.”

Later in the episode, “The Man” made it clear that she is preparing to make the transition from larger than life WWE Superstar to stay-at-home mother, confirming to the cameras that she is working the final WWE contract of her legendary career.

“That guilt is always hard,” Lynch said when discussing going back on the road now that she is a mother of a young child. “I had this little kid that I had then been leaving. I felt like when I’d come back, she was angry at me. Like I didn’t…I hadn’t had enough time with her. The time off, it was maybe gonna be forever. I don’t think I knew. I was kind of so content.”

She added, “This is probably it, this is the final run. This is the final contract. So I suppose it’s a matter of knowing that, understanding that and enjoying that the best I can.”

Subscribers of Netflix can watch the complete second season of WWE: Unreal now.

