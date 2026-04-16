“The Man” is sick of seeing the same “three, four dudes constantly” on the marquee for high-profile WWE events.

And it’s time for a change.

Becky Lynch continues to make the media rounds to promote WrestleMania 42, and during an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Viet, “Big Time Becks” spoke about the main event scene in WWE needing to be refreshed.

The subject came up while Lynch was talking about how she helped prove that women can be in the headline spot for big WWE shows.

“I know that what I have done is prove that women could be the biggest stars in this company, and they are and can be,” Lynch said. “I think sometimes we need to fight to make sure we’re positioned as such, because you can be a huge name, but if you’re not positioned in the main event. It’s very easy when we condition the audience, ‘This person’s the main event, this person’s the main event, this person’s the main event,’ we see them as the main event. When we don’t condition the audience, then it becomes a little bit harder.”

From there, Lynch spoke about the issues she has with the same familiar faces in the top spots for the past few years.

“For the last few years, I think we’ve, for the most part, those main events have gone to two, maybe three, four dudes constantly,” Lynch said. “I think we need to change that again. I think we need to. I don’t know what that means, whether that means fighting a bit more, whether it’s me or somebody else.”

Also during the interview, Becky Lynch addressed past comments about her current WWE contract being the last of her career.

Becky Lynch challenges AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.