Sami Zayn will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to a “neck injury” he sustained during his unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole shared that Zayn reaggravated the injury, which resulted in nerve and spinal issues, leading to him being sidelined indefinitely.

Michael Cole reveals on #WWERaw that Sami Zayn is out of action indefinitely #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/62TKm5md0C — Abhijit Singh (@as__abhi090) March 4, 2025

Chad Gable’s journey to master lucha libre advanced with a vignette on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the video, Gable traveled to Mexico to find a mysterious individual who could teach him the dark arts of lucha libre. After meeting the figure, Gable paid for a mystery box, and the figure revealed that Gable now possessed power beyond his comprehension.

NEW CHAD GABLE VIGNETTE 🔥🔥🔥 “You can not fight what you don’t understand… You must become… Lucha!” WHAT’S IN THE BOX CHAD?! 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/itG2df2CEe — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 4, 2025

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) successfully retained their WWE World Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of WWE RAW by defeating the Creed Brothers. They pinned Brutus Creed after executing their finishing move, the War Machine.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

The ongoing feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has intensified, with Rollins targeting Punk after their WWE RAW on Netflix premiere match. Rollins contributed to Punk’s elimination from the men’s Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Punk made a controversial comment, claiming that Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, should intervene before he puts Seth in a wheelchair.

In response, Lynch took to Twitter to address a fan’s post featuring Punk and Roxanne Perez in matching gear at WWE Elimination Chamber. She wrote,

“Catching up on raw….. I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man.”

Lynch has since deleted her tweet.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes to address WWE Elimination Chamber

* Randy Orton appearance

* Jade Cargill appearance

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day

* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul.

You can check out the updated WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

And finally, you can check out the **SPOILERS** for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event below:

* Pete Dunne defeated Cruz Del Toro

* Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark