Becky Lynch Discusses The Other Character Names She Was Presented With In WWE

WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated where The Man discusses the origin of her character name, and reveals the other options that she had.

They wanted a name associated with my own name, like Rebecca…So I became Becky, and two of the names that came back to me were Becky Lynch and something like Madeleine. I was like, ‘I didn’t even submit that, I don’t know how it got in there.’ It made me think of that TV show Madeleine. Anyway, I said no to that, and the other name that came back was Robin Daly. I actually did like that, but I thought it would be better to have a part of my own name in there, so Becky Lynch it was.

Lynch has been absent from WWE programming since the day after Money In The Bank, where she announced to the world that she was stepping away from the industry to become a mom. She also presented her Raw women’s championship to Asuka, as she won this year’s MITB briefcase.