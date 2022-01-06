Wrestling legend William Regal has been a top trending topic on social media ever since his WWE release was revealed earlier this evening.

As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, as we reported at this link. It was then revealed that Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released, which we reported on at this link. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released, which we noted at this link.

You can click here for a backstage update on the releases and how names from the Triple H-era of NXT were cut, along with WWE’s full statement on the departures, and news on how some reacted to the New Year’s Evil entrance booked for new NXT Champion Bron Breakker. You can click here for Road Dogg’s post-release comments.

In an update, several pro wrestling stars took to Twitter to praise Regal and express gratitude for helping them with their careers. WWE released several longtime employees today, but Regal’s departure is the biggest shocker of them all.

Kevin Owens had major praise for Regal and said there’s no way he’d be where he is today if it weren’t for the wrestling legend.

“I truly can’t overstate this: There is no chance I would be where I am today without William Regal. I’m so grateful for his advice and guidance throughout the years. An absolute example of what I aspire to be when my time as an active performer in the ring is done,” Owens wrote.

Sasha Banks said she wouldn’t be here without Regal, and thanked him for giving her a chance.

“There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. [heart emoji] Forever grateful,” Banks wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley expressed shock over Regal’s release and said whoever hires him will be fortunate.

“WILLIAM REGAL? WTF? Whoever hires @RealKingRegal will be fortunate for doing so,” Foley wrote.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch also said she is forever grateful to Regal.

“Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him,” Lynch wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on how Regal made him a better, tougher performer.

“@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man,” Edge wrote.

James Drake of The Grizzled Young Veterans recalled how Regal got the NXT UK brand up & running, and helped him get into pro wrestling full-time.

“William Regal is the man responsible for the inception of NXT UK. Throughout 2016 he travelled around the UK independent scene to find the 16 participants for the WWE UK Tournament. I will never forget him phoning me up with an offer to leave the 9-5 life behind me. At the time, I didn’t have a big UK independent name. I was working shows around Morecambe and the holiday camps. Without him I wouldn’t be where I am today. There would be no @FSWrestlingUK or this version of the GYV. He lives and breaths this job. Thank you,” Drake wrote.

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR also gave major credit to Regal.

“There would be no FTR without William Regal,” Harwood wrote.

Johnny Gargano praised Regal and said he is responsible for getting a lot of top talents on TV.

“If it wasn’t for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn’t be on television. He got so many of us “indie guys” an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal,” Gargano wrote.

Regal had been working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, and the main talent scout for the company. He also worked on TV as the NXT General Manager until this past fall. Regal had been with WWE since 2000. His son still wrestles for the NXT UK brand as Charlie Dempsey.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below, along with related reactions from Cesaro, Cathy Kelley, Mark Andrews, Eric Young, James Storm, Matthew Rehwoldt, Jonah, The Blue Meanie, Lana, and Renee Paquette:

There would be no Sasha Banks if it wasn’t for @RealKingRegal thank you for giving me a chance and believing in me. 💙 Forever grateful — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 6, 2022

.@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. pic.twitter.com/WNDdJjJsvE — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 6, 2022

Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. pic.twitter.com/ML4c4KgICa — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 6, 2022

WILLIAM REGAL?

WTF? Whoever hires @RealKingRegal will be fortunate for doing so. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2022

At the time, I didn't have a big UK independent name. I was working shows around Morecambe and the holiday camps. Without him I wouldn't be where I am today. There would be no @FSWrestlingUK or this version of the GYV.

He lives and breaths this job.

Thank you. — James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYT) January 5, 2022

a tweet cannot even begin to express my adoration for William Regal. truly best of the best. — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 6, 2022

I truly can’t overstate this: There is no chance I would be where I am today without William Regal. I’m so grateful for his advice and guidance throughout the years. An absolute example of what I aspire to be when my time as an active performer in the ring is done. https://t.co/HmbltoOwYT — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 6, 2022

There would be no FTR without William Regal. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 6, 2022

If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal pic.twitter.com/ib8GFIHHzE — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 5, 2022

William Regal is responsible for so many deserving wrestlers getting their big break. His passion for this industry, and for teaching the next generation of wrestlers is unmatched. Very grateful for the opportunities he’s given me — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) January 5, 2022

William Regal FN RULES! That’s the tweet! — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) January 5, 2022

William regal was always straight up and respectful when he didn’t have to be every time I seen him. #WilliamRegal — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) January 6, 2022

William Regal gave the Drama King persona it’s initial wings. A great mind and persona for any organization. — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) January 6, 2022

William regal is invaluable when it comes to knowledge in professional wrestling. The key words I keep thinking about are "professional wrestling". — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) January 5, 2022

A huge thank you to @WWERoadDogg @IamSmiley @RealKingRegal @WWERanjinSingh for everything you all taught me in WWE. You all helped so many of us become who we are today. #Thankyou — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 5, 2022

William Regal is an asset to whoever hires him next. I'm shocked. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 5, 2022

One of my favorite matches… I’ll be forever grateful for it@RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/TFZZP6RXHr — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 6, 2022

