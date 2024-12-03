“The Man” will make her first WWE-related appearance in months today.

Becky Lynch is expected to be among a host of top WWE Superstars and personalities in attendance at the major WWE press event with mainstream media at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA.

As noted, the event is designed as the big promotional push to get things started as WWE gears up for the highly-anticipated move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

Also scheduled to appear are WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, The Miz, Bianca Belair and others.