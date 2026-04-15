WWE Superstars are not pampered like Hollywood stars.

Far from it, in fact.

Allow “The Man” to explain.

Becky Lynch spoke with Dan Soder for an interview this week to promote WrestleMania 42, and during the discussion, she explained how WWE Superstars are not catered to.

“I mean this politely, we’re not catered to,” Lynch said. “At all. Maybe there are a couple of folks…as you get more into it, you put up with less sh*t, but we pay for our own gear. They’re not getting us gear. We buy our own gear. We buy our own rental cars and our own hotels. We are in charge of booking those hotels and booking those rental cars.”

Lynch continued, “I think that’s why, actually, when we go to work at other places, whether it be ‘Billions’ or wherever, people are pleasantly surprised at how easy going we are because we’re not used to being catered to. We don’t expect anything. We don’t expect anybody to look after us. We are standardly so self-sufficient.”

Becky Lynch is scheduled to challenge AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.