Becky Lynch has explained the meaning behind her famous WWE nickname, “The Man.”

During an appearance on the Boy Talk Talk Show (see video below), Lynch was asked why she chose to call herself “The Man” rather than using a nickname centered around being “The Woman.”

Lynch explained that the moniker was never intended to be taken literally. Instead, it played off the longstanding use of “the man” to describe someone who has reached the top of their profession.

“Well, you know, it’s just that typically when somebody’s at the top of the top of the game, they’re called the man,” Lynch said. “You know, like Tom Brady, he’s the man.”

She also referenced Ric Flair’s famous catchphrase while explaining the idea behind the nickname.

“Whoever else, you know, ‘To be the man, you got to beat the man.’ Yeah, you know, so I’m the man.”

Lynch went on to explain that the nickname was ultimately a play on words about being elite in her field.

The hosts jokingly challenged that explanation, asking, “So, it’s more about having fun and making money with merch than trying to, like, help women progress.”

Lynch responded to the remark by exclaiming, “What is wrong with you people?” before the conversation moved on.

Lynch began using “The Man” nickname in 2018 during the run that helped propel her to another level of popularity in WWE.