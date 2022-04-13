WWE superstar Becky Lynch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during WrestleMania 38 weekend, where The Man explained why she decided to not return at last year’s Showcase of the Immortals after taking time off to have a baby and be a new mom. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks her new hairstyle:

“So this happened and then I saw a three-year-old with a great mullet. I said, ‘Wow, that kid’s cool. That kid’s frickin’ cool.’ I was like, ‘Audy,’ Audy’s my hairdresser, ‘Audy, give me the mullet.’ She said, ‘Alright. If you’re sure.’ I said, ‘I’m frickin’ sure.’”

Explains why she didn’t return at Mania 37:

“There was a bit of chatter. There was a bit of a pitch. I know that Bayley, who worked so hard that whole year and really just went into a different level with the character, had nothing. It was sad. She deserved a big moment. So me, being the generous soul that I am, was going to give her a big moment. But it never came to fruition. I think they thought, ‘Well, we need something bigger for Big Time Becks.’ That’s right, Bayley. Bigger.”