During her recent interview with Graham Matthews on Bleacher Report WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch spoke about the use of social media in pro-wrestling, admitting that she hates it, but understands how it can be helpful for their business. The Man later adds that viewing social media as a parent has her concerned due to the negativity and potential affects on one’s mental health.

How she hates social media but understands its purpose for promoting content:

“We have a live microphone on us 24/7 and sometimes it can be used for bad and sometimes it can be used to hype something and show more disdain when we’re coming to a big match,” Lynch said. “I, ironically, hate social media. I think it’s stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don’t think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward.”

How she will use social media to further storylines but believes it can be detrimental to one’s mental health:

“You made a good point about fans and how they can interact and follow you and I think that’s awesome. That is great. But one thing we see with social media … I like to use it for wrestling purposes and further a storyline. I think there’s so much — for people’s mental health, I think it can be bad. I think it can be detrimental. I think people compare themselves to each other. It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don’t think that’s good for the world. That’s Rebecca Quinn’s philosophy on social media.”

How she views everything from the eyes of a parent now:

“Now that I look at everything from the eyes of being a parent, it’s worrying. People are growing up and there’s likes and dislikes and comparing each other to other people constantly, and I think that can be bad for young people and their mindset on the world growing up.”