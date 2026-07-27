Becky Lynch has shared her thoughts on why she’s been away from WWE television.

Lynch has not appeared on WWE programming since June, leading to speculation among fans about her status. During a recent appearance on Off The Ropes, “The Man” addressed her absence and suggested that stepping away serves as a reminder of what she brings to the table.

“We do need me,” Lynch said when asked about her absence from WWE TV. “Sometimes you gotta let ‘em know.”

Lynch continued by explaining that taking a step back can help fans and those around her appreciate her value even more.

“Sometimes you gotta point the torch,” she continued. “You gotta be the lighthouse. You gotta say, okay guys, what did you want? What did you want? Well, here’s the light. Here’s the rest. Here’s what it looks like without me. Do you like it? Do you like it? Is it exciting? Is it fun? No! It’s not! It needs more Becky Lynch, and then you come back and then everybody goes, I knew it. It was her all along.”

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