WWE has released a new t-shirt for top company star, Becky Lynch.

The Man has been engaged in a feud with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the last few months, with the two expected to clash at SummerSlam 2023. However, the match never occurred on that show, with Lynch posting on social media on the say of SummerSlam writing, “Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given. What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!” She would continue this bit by drinking a glass of lemonade while on commentary at the August 7th edition of Raw.

On the August 14th episode of Raw Lynch wore the new lemon shirt while facing off against Stratus in singles-action. The match would end in a double-countout, with Adam Pearce announcing after that a rematch would happen inside a steel cage.

Check out the shirt below.