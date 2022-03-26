WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch took to her Instagram to share what happened to her at an airport in Canada last night, as the Man was stopped by immigration thanks to WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus.

Lynch writes, “I rock up to Canada last night in my best @brethitmanhart swag. “It’s the respectful thing to do” – thinks I. Immigration pulls me to the side- “sorry ma’am , you have to go this way” I turn the corner – must be a two hour wait at least. It’s midnight. I have a child. What’s wrong with you?! Get to the top of the line. Officer smiles at me. “ @trishstratuscom sends her regards” – This bitch.”

Stratus would comment on the post writing, “Welcome to Canada.” Later she shared a photo of Lynch’s mugshot with the caption, “Toronto police have taken Becky Lynch into custody for un-champion like behavior and not respecting legends. She is being charged with being a brat.”

WWE is running a house show from Kitchener, which is why WWE came into town in the first place. Stratus will be hosting the event. We’ll keep you updated if this rib plays out.